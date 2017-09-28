Phuket Police said ‘both mentally unstable’

By Nnkhiaokam -
9
458

An officer from Chalong Police who is investigating the case of a Thai woman, 52, who confessed to killing her German husband, 79, on Monday, said yesterday that he believes that the couple was both mentally unstable.

Lt. Chanat Hongsittichaikul revealed that Johann Friedrich Speckbacher, whose wife confessed to murdering him on Monday night, may have frustrated his wife, Nirandorn Pratumsin, due to his Alzheimer’s condition. “The reason she killed him is most likely related to the fact that Speckbacher had Alzheimer’s. She said he would often repeat things, forget things, and accuse her of stealing, over and over,” Lt. Chanat revealed. However, Lt. Chanat noted that neither spouse was mentally stable. “Nirandorn is not really mentally stable either. She became very frustrated with him during their argument and strangled him,” he said. The officer went on to say that the couple had been together for 20 years, but had been arguing a lot recently though they did not have a history of domestic violence. Nirandorn is in police custody after being charged with murder. Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    She is a victim of domestic violence a case of battered wife syndrome the mental abuse she must have endured is heart wrenching I hope she will recover and I wish her well .

    • private pile

      Shes passed it shes had a good life amd come to the end of her days… time to take her down the shed and put one in the back of her head just like when old yella got sick and had to be put down

    • paul

      charlie chang old boy but is nt red ken always right

  • ken

    I predicted this yesterday, that this old bag would use the insanity defense and as usual I am right. This how how these witches are able to commit murder at will on foreigners and escape any type of penalties. Lesson learn, stay away from them,

    • Tony Akhurst

      Yes I read your comment and you hit the nail right on the head (and now can you predict the thai lotto results before 1 October.

  • Koltyn

    Thai police may be good but since when are cops able to make clinical diagnosis of anyone being mentally unstable. In most jurisdiction that determination is left to that of a trained doctor, seems odd for them to be making that kind of statement in the early time frame of an on going investigation.

  • She should be given a medal, putting up with a krazy Kraut for 20 years, he must have driven her nuts!

  • paul

    reminds me of mad ken and charlie chang old boy mad i say mad

  • Chris Snell

    How did they work out the old german was mentally unstable what as they walkied in he jumped up and said hahahahaha i was only joking, then grab a unicycle from the cupboard and start riding up and down the street having a crank with his german helmet on ,