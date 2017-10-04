Pattaya police arrested ‘Russian Overstayed Drugs Dealer’

Pattaya police arrested Russian Overstayed Drug’s Dealer

Immigration police arrested a 35-year-old Russian man in Pattaya on Tuesday night on charges of drug dealing and a lengthy overstay.

Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha, chief of immigration police of Chon Buri province, said Donat Gevorgizov was arrested in Pattaya Klang area following tips that he had held parties and sold drugs to tourists there.

A search of the suspect’s room at a condominium on Soi Arunothai in Pattaya Klang area found 1.25 grams of crystal meth, or “ice”, 1.46 kilograms of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also found out the suspect had overstayed his visa by 576 days. Source: Bangkok Post