Pattaya police arrested ‘Russian Overstayed Drugs Dealer’

By Nnkhiaokam -
4
667

Pattaya police arrested Russian Overstayed Drug’s Dealer

Immigration police arrested a 35-year-old Russian man in Pattaya on Tuesday night on charges of drug dealing and a lengthy overstay.

Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha, chief of immigration police of Chon Buri province, said Donat Gevorgizov was arrested in Pattaya Klang area following tips that he had held parties and sold drugs to tourists there.

A search of the suspect’s room at a condominium on Soi Arunothai in Pattaya Klang area found 1.25 grams of crystal meth, or “ice”, 1.46 kilograms of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also found out the suspect had overstayed his visa by 576 days. Source: Bangkok Post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Glockandspiel

    Comrade Vladimir has really annoyed the Keystones as he has been dealing on their patch. They will throw the book at him unless he can quickly stump up some roubles and pass on details of his customers. The Keystones will then move into Vlad’s old apartment and using the seized contraband, take over his operations. They will let his customers know that although under new management they will continue business as usual. Meanwhile Vlad will be sent to the monkey house pending deportation.

  • ken

    Any foreigner who steps in and take any piece of the action from these monkey Thais will be dealt with post haste. Hope comrade has enough funds to compensate these bent cops or the strongest beverage he will be drinking in the next few years will not be vodka but pi$$

  • Ken Anderson

    The Keystones will be most happy to get their hands on this cache of drugs which for sure will be much much larger than is stated above. These will soon be redistributed by corrupt officers, so coupling the revenues received from that with the tea money they will now scam from this ”quality tourist”, all means there will be some very happy Keystones in Pattaya.
    This good fortune will also extend to the immigration department, who’s corrupt officers will now be in a bidding war fighting to be assigned to this case. With 576 days overstay the potential returns will be massive so the officer in charge will be expecting bids to be very high.

  • Donat wished he hadn´t done it!