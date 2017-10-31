Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival 2560/2017

Today (October 31st) The Pattaya city has announced Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival 2560/2017 will start from 5 pm onwards, on Friday, November 3rd, 2560 at ‘Lan Po’ Public Park, Naklua

The Children Contest has been tuned down, as the mourning period to honor the king has just finished. This was the reason that no earlier advertising for the Traditional Loy Krathong Festival. In the festival will be the Thai country music performance lead by “Tuk-ka-tan Chol-la-da” Thai popular singer of all the time. Thai musical folk drama (Li-Kae) and the Vendors as always to help and support the Thai product, food and drinks clothes and handmade products all kinds.

Loy Krathong Festival will also take place at Pattaya Floating Market, Nongnuch tropical botanical garden, Map-prachan Reservoir Dam, Chai Monkol Temple and most of the temple that attaches to the river to float the Krathong.

All nations welcome to join this special traditional festival on the full moon night it’s only happened once a year all over the country. Enjoy your holiday and Loy Krathong festival. wp