No way back’ into Myanmar

Hindus once sold food to Rohingyas, spoke the same language and even cut the hair of their Muslim neighbors. But co-existence among the college of ethnicities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has been ruptured — perhaps irreversibly — by the bloodshed of the last month.

Violence has periodically cut through the western state, where communal rivalries have been sharpened by British colonial meddling, chicanery by Myanmar’s army and the fierce dispute over who does — and does not — belong in Rakhine.But the events of August 25, when raids by Rohingya militants unleashed a swirl of violence across the north, have sunk Rakhine to new depths of hate.”All of our family died in the village… we will not go back,” said Chaw Shaw Chaw Thee, one of the hundreds of displaced Hindus seeking shelter in the state capital Sittwe. Asia Nation