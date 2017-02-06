New Campaign to promote Bike Safety

By Online Admin -
11
567

A New campaign is set to be launched to increase bike safety on roads

At last, a new campaign is to be put in motion tackling the issues of bike safety on Thai roads, and it will be starting from the bottom up, targeting young children.

To fully understand the extent of the problem, all you have to do is look at the latest statistics from a survey done by the Save the Children group. They show that the number of Thai children wearing crash helmets while traveling on the back of a bike seat has quadrupled from previous years to a measly 30%. This means that before this year, less than 10% of all children riding on the back of motorbikes in Thailand actually wore a helmet.

The group also pointed out that over 2,600 children die from motorbike accidents every year, and most of the time the use of a helmet could have potentially saved their lives. That figure represents around 7 fatalities per day. Way to many!

The new campaign intends to highlight these shocking figures, and teach children from an early age why it is so important to wear a helmet when travelling on a motorbike.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of Thailand’s road fatalities is ranked second in the world.  Unfortunately it has been this way for far too many years, so it’s about time that something should be done to tackle to problem.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    I´m sceptical how effective this campaign will be with so many lunatics with a death wish driving around trying to break the sound barrier! but if one life is saved i guess…………

  • Robins

    Same old garbage, you won’t be able to ride across town without being stopped to show your license at least once, but they will continue to do nothing about the monkeys who ride in the wrong direction, on the sidewalks or at suicidal speed with or without children on the bike.
    A group that calls itself “Save the Children” is not exactly objective anyway.

  • amazingthailand

    same same story as usual. first impose quality standards for these helmets. the current standards says if your head is decorated with a cooking pot its safe

  • Tony Akhurst

    This champagne will only fall upon deaf ears.

    • popeye the sailorman

      champagne is a drink….. what are yu trying to say here???

  • taff

    Yes make sure my helmet is secure Daddy, now you get on the back Daddy, i’ll drive and i’ll show you how to drive safely, they taught us in nursery school.

  • Ok now

    also maybe what they are trying to say is to not try and ride with the 3 kids on the one bike the wrong way on a one way street ??? …………”but we always do it”…. chok dee

  • joe

    Its a monkey see and monkey do country and it will never change ,even westerners from so called normal western country’s don’t put helmets on there children’s head but they always have one on .
    So when they go down mom and dad are alive but kid is dead.

    When you think about it it’s not sad it’s funny on how stupid parents can be.
    And another funny thing is they use there children as air bags.

  • le chef

    is this a government campaign ?

  • Pingback: Peruvian alpaca clothing the best alpaca shop of peruvian clothing()

  • Pingback: puffco plus reddit()