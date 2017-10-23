Posting naked pics of your Thai ex on Internet not the best idea

A foreign man found out the hard way not to take revenge on your ex Thai girlfriend by posting naked pics of her on social media.

A French tourist was arrested Thursday (October 19) for allegedly posting naked photos of his ex-Thai girlfriend on social media.

Officers announced that Vincent Jean Marie LeGrand, 34, was taken into custody when arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 6.25am.

Immigration officers detained the Frenchman after a request was made by police in Chiang Mai, after being taken into custody LeGrand was transferred to Mueang Chiang Mai police station later on Thursday.

The arrest came after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Chiang Mai provincial court.

He stands accused of violating the Computer Crimes Act by posting images of a pornographic nature and making them accessible to the public.

Pol Major Anon Cherdchutrakulthoing of the Chiang Mai police said that LeGrand came to Chiang Mai in May of this year where he moved in with a Thai woman, he was enraged when the woman ended their relationship so he hacked into her Facebook account and posted naked photos of the woman he had secretly taken.

Anon also said that the Frenchman also allegedly doctored some of the images before posting them on the Thai woman’s Facebook Wall.

LeGrand fled Thailand after the incident but police were alerted that he was due to arrive in Bangkok on Thursday prior to his arrest.

Source: Love Pattaya