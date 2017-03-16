Minivan driver burns to death after hitting tree on way home

By Online Admin -
7
244

A minivan driver on his way home hit a tree head on and burned to death in his seat.

Other motorists on the Suphan to Chainat Road in Suphanburi looked on in horror as the van exploded.

Police medics and fire fighters attended and the blaze was extinguished. Inside the vehicle was the charred body of 35 year old Suphanburi native Thanaphon Worarungratana. His legs were pinned under him by the force of the collision, reported Thai Rath.

Sam Chuk police said he had tried to get out but was trapped as flames engulfed the vehicle. He was on his way home and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

He normally plied the Suphanburi to Mo Chit route, they said.

A motorist who was alongside the van at the Sam Chuk intersection lights before the accident said that subsequently the driver started weaving all over the road before losing control and smashing into the tree.

He stopped to help but was prevented from doing so as the gas tank exploded.

Police believe the minivan driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Source: Thai Rath

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I wonder if that was the same minivan driver that Robbed Mr Duffy of 2,500 baht some while back poetic justice if it was .

  • Jack La Motta

    what a terrible way to die! R.I.P.

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I’m not surprised he fell asleep at the wheel, most Thais think they are supermen who can survive on two hours sleep and a can of red bull. Lucky there were not any farang passengers on board.

  • Ken Anderson

    Brilliant! Lets hope this catches on among his colleagues.

    Only down side here, I do hope the tree is not too badly damaged.

    • Jack La Motta

      If it is an Australian tree! Most eucalyptus can regenerate from seed after fire. Many eucalyptus have woody capsules that protect the seeds during fire, but which open after fire, releasing their seeds.

    • Sly

      As they say “you snooze you lose” and this guy met his match.

  • Sly

    Even a suicide car bomber wouldn’t be caught dead in one of these backyard LPG conversions.