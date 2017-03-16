Minivan driver burns to death after hitting tree on way home

A minivan driver on his way home hit a tree head on and burned to death in his seat.

Other motorists on the Suphan to Chainat Road in Suphanburi looked on in horror as the van exploded.

Police medics and fire fighters attended and the blaze was extinguished. Inside the vehicle was the charred body of 35 year old Suphanburi native Thanaphon Worarungratana. His legs were pinned under him by the force of the collision, reported Thai Rath.

Sam Chuk police said he had tried to get out but was trapped as flames engulfed the vehicle. He was on his way home and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

He normally plied the Suphanburi to Mo Chit route, they said.

A motorist who was alongside the van at the Sam Chuk intersection lights before the accident said that subsequently the driver started weaving all over the road before losing control and smashing into the tree.

He stopped to help but was prevented from doing so as the gas tank exploded.

Police believe the minivan driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Source: Thai Rath