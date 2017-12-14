Men arrested with 5.4 million pills, 120 kg meth ‘ice’ in Nonthaburi
Two men have been arrested with 5.4 million speed pills and 120 kgs. of ‘ice’ believed to be from Myanmar at a house in Muang district, Nonthaburi province.
National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Thursday that the arrest took place at house No.64/157 on Bang Kruai-Sainoi Road in tambon Bang Krang at 11.30pm Wednesday. He said the two suspects identified as Pornthep Meenak and Ek were allegedly major drug dealers supplying narcotics to customers in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. They reportedly rented the house to store the drugs.
At 11.30pm, detectives saw a pickup truck with a closed tray arriving at the house. Both men in it later unloaded black plastic bags from the truck and carried them to the house.Police said they showed up to make the arrest and later found 2.5 million speed pills in the truck and 2.87 million more pills in the house. There, they also found 120 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and firearms. Both suspects told them they were school friends.
Pol Gen Chakthip said he believed the drug came from the Wa area in Myanmar and one of the suspects had been jailed for narcotic possession in 2012. He also said in the past three weeks, police had seized 26 million speed pills worth 4 billion baht plus 130kg of “ice” worth 130 million baht. Source: