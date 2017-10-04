Grandma face a real Monkey Business

A man pretends to be an acquaintance of an old lady whose stole 150 coconuts

A poor 86-year-old grandma in southern Chumphon province turned to the media for help yesterday after a man had his monkey collect coconuts from her farm and escape without paying for them.

Speaking to Channel 3 news program yesterday, Noi Sombatpibun said that the alleged thief who has not been identified showed up at her farm on Sunday and claimed to be the son-in-law of her friend Arkom. He told her that he wanted to buy the coconuts from her farm.

Accompanied by his monkey, named “Nadech,” the man made the monkey climb the coconut trees and collect a total of 150 coconuts, worth about THB2,000 (US$60). “They came in and the monkey started climbing the tree. They collected 150 coconuts. I counted,” Noi told reporters.

But before she knew it, the man and his monkey escaped, with all the coconuts, in his Isuzu pickup truck.

Noi’s daughter Fon went to the home of Arkom, but he claimed he didn’t know the alleged thief. Speaking through media, Fon requested the man to come back to the farm and pay for the coconuts. The mother and daughter have not yet filed a police report. Source: Coconuts Bangkok