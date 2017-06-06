Granddad repeatedly rapes granddaughter at knifepoint – he’s exposed when she has a child

A grandfather repeatedly raped his own 14 year old granddaughter until she was pregnant.

He was only exposed when the child had a baby boy and doctors asked who the father was.

On hearing the news that he is now exposed as a rapist the grandfather fainted and was taken to hospital.

The story came to light after the forty two year old father of the now 15 year old “Orm” and her grandmother went to Non Soong police in Nakorn Ratchasima on Monday.

Orm told investigators that her grandfather repeatedly raped her at knifepoint from the age of 14. He told her that if she told anyone he would kill her.

Orm – who lived with her grandparents – said that the rapes occurred during the day when the grandmother was out at work. Her grandfather worked the night shift at a mill as a security guard. He was always at home during the day.

Orm was taken to hospital with stomach pains recently and found to be pregnant. Doctors delivered her of a healthy 2.7 kilo boy.

On hearing the news that he had been found out the grandfather fainted and is now in Non Soong hospital.

Police will be interviewing him when he recovers.

Source: Thai Visa