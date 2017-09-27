Are Gold prices finally on the rise?

Amid growing concerns of a war in the Korean Peninsular, Gold prices have surged by 2560 Baht with buying prices for gold bar’s up to 20,450 Baht.

Gold prices rebound strongly on Tuesday morning (Sept 26) amid growing concern by investors of war in the Korean Peninsular, surging 250 baht from yesterday’s close.

According to the Gold Traders Association this morning, the buying prices for gold ornaments were set at 20,087 baht per baht-weight, and 20,450 baht per for gold bar.

The selling prices for gold ornaments were set at 21,050 baht per baht-weight, and 20,550 baht for gold bar.

Gold prices have been on a slump for some time now, which has been terrible news for many Thai’s who regularly visit the gold shops in and around Thailand pawning their gold after running short of cash.

News that gold is back on the up has been met with much delight by many.

The prices were up 250 baht from Monday’s close.

On Monday, the buying prices for gold ornaments closed at 19,829.28 baht per baht-weight and 20,200 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

The selling prices for gold ornaments closed at 20,800 baht and 20,300 baht for gold bar.

Source: PBS