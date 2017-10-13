Be the first to visit online exhibition to honor the late King

From anytime and anywhere, people can now enjoy a surreal experience on “Yen Sira Phro Phraboriban”, the exhibition in tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej via an online platform.

The original exhibition was held from February to May at Sanam Luang to present collections of the late King’s works over the 70 years of his reign.

Some 395,050 people have visited the exhibition in person, said government spokesperson Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd. The digitally constructed exhibition can now be visited via.

Source: Nation