Large fire breaks out in housing shacks just off Soi Nernplubwaan

At around 4:30pm on February 10th, Pattaya fire department were called to assist with a blaze that had broken out in a small housing community on Soi Nernplubwaan.

The rescue services were quickly onto the scene, and it took an estimated 20 minutes to completely extinguish the blaze.

The blaze broke out behind a group of small wooden shacks which people had been living in. Locals told emergency services that they often got rid of their rubbish by burning it in a designated area behind the huts. On this particular day however, the blaze was left unattended and it managed to spread, destroying all of the homes and possessions in the area.

Luckily, because no one was home during the break out, there were no injuries or fatalities all, although the cost of the damage is not yet known.

Nothing at all could be salvaged from the debris that was left, and locals in the area have had to start rebuilding their homes from scratch.