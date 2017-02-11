Fire breaks out in Soi Nernplubwaan

By Danny Boy -
Large fire breaks out in housing shacks just off Soi Nernplubwaan

At around 4:30pm on February 10th, Pattaya fire department were called to assist with a blaze that had broken out in a small housing community on Soi Nernplubwaan.

The rescue services were quickly onto the scene, and it took an estimated 20 minutes to completely extinguish the blaze.

The blaze broke out behind a group of small wooden shacks which people had been living in. Locals told emergency services that they often got rid of their rubbish by burning it in a designated area behind the huts. On this particular day however, the blaze was left unattended and it managed to spread, destroying all of the homes and possessions in the area.

Luckily, because no one was home during the break out, there were no injuries or fatalities all, although the cost of the damage is not yet known.

Nothing at all could be salvaged from the debris that was left, and locals in the area have had to start rebuilding their homes from scratch.

  • salford33

    cost of damages 555 about 200baht from the looks of it

    • Jack La Motta

      200 Baht, you could build a 2 bedroom semi detached, with a small garden for that!

      • soidog

        Good rental property..what with the casinos coming…

        • Jack La Motta

          yeah, good idea Soi Dog, be alot of skint punters staggering around looking for digs! O_o

        • Jack La Motta

          I heard they are only employing Katoeys as Croupiers, that should attract the right clientel!

  • Ken Anderson

    Soi Nernplubwan will now be a better place.
    Eyesores such as this should all systematically be burnt down.

    • Deadhorse.

      Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. No matter how humble there’s no place like home.

      • Ken Anderson

        Nothing to do with being humble. All Thai’s have the ability to turn a palatial residence into a slum overnight.
        Also these slums are more often than not inhabited by those who’s antisocial behaviour constantly blights the life of others.

        • Jack La Motta

          “All Thai’s have the ability to turn a palatial residence into a slum overnight. ” ALL THAIS? even those we dare not mention? 😉

          • Ken Anderson

            I wouldn’t dare try to say.

        • soidog

          A beautiful Chinese style house on the kwai Noi with landscaping down to the river,where a raft that looked like a collection of flotsam smoked away
          with dirty sheet curtains blowing in the wind.was moored.what a sight! I thought ‘that’s where he has stuck the mother in Law’

          • Jack La Motta

            hahahaha poetry pure! 🙂

  • Jack La Motta

    Poor familys are forced to move from rural areas to the citys and large towns to find work and feed their families, they cant afford the rents, there is little social housing stock, so makeshift shanty towns spring up, without basic sanitation, water or waste disposal, often cooking is done on wood or charcoal grills or gas cookers just waiting for a fire to happen, the city should raise these slums and build more social housing units! you might expect this in Manilla or Calcutta but not in comparatively well off Pattaya

    • Ken Anderson

      Yes you are right. These misplaced rice farmers have much to answer for.

      • Jack La Motta

        Displaced

    • soidog

      Familys? how can they ‘raise’ the slums then build on the same land? Anyway…On Samui I saw four ‘houses’ made from pallets and flattened oil tins 10ft X10ft each occupant had a sparkly Harry Spankers pick up ,priorities or face again?

      • Ken Anderson

        Highly likely the pick up’s were stolen.

        • Jack La Motta

          The Swedish owners left the keys in them!

        • soidog

          I see it as ‘face’ and shiny new cars that are a millstone of debt are more important than a shanty abode.

          • Jack La Motta

            Keeping up with the Jones or the Bunyasarns in this case

      • Jack La Motta

        Who said anything about building on the same land??? read again Soi Dog! they obviously saved money on rent and used the saved money to buy the new Jam Jars ,very shrewd 😉

        • soidog

          You said ‘raise’ them and build new units ,did you mean ‘raze’? if the slums are razed surely that land would be right handy for the new units?

          • Jack La Motta

            I meant raze Soidog, sorry some English words i have´nt used in years

  • Tony Akhurst

    Well at least the fire dept took 10 minuites less to put the fire out than they did when they attended a kitchen fire at soi khaotalo. it took them 30 minuites.