Employers urged to obtain temporary permit for alien workers within Aug 7

The Ministry of Labor has suggested employers of illegal migrant workers to contact related coordination centers to apply for a short-term work permit for them no later than August 7.

During a meeting of the Labor Ministry, Spokesperson of the Ministry Ananchai Uthaipattanacheep called on people who are hiring unregistered foreign workers to travel to the coordination centers which will be set up nationwide for handling foreign labor issues in order to register their employees’ personal data. Ten of the coordination centers will be located in Bangkok while the rest will scatter in every province. They will be open for registration only from July 24-August 7 this year.

Once the migrant workers’ information has been filed with the centers, the Labor Ministry will examine their personal records, conduct a health checkup and verify their nationality before issuing them with a short-term work permit, which will expire on March 31, 2018. Each applicant will be liable to pay a processing fee of 100 baht and a yearly permit fee of 900 baht.

As for migrant workers whose permits contain inaccurate job or workplace information, the employers will need to take them to the Provincial Employment Office to apply for a new permit.

Mr Ananchai affirmed that all procedures involved in the management of foreign workers will be carried out with utmost transparency. Any relevant state officials found accepting bribes can be reported to Hotline 1694.

Source: Thai Visa