Doi Inthanon Chiangmai Temperature drop to 9 Degrees

The temperature atop Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain, dropped to 9 degrees Celsius early Monday, first plunge below 10 degrees anywhere in the country this year.

Doi Inthanon National Park chief Rung Hiranwong said the early record cold was noted at 6 am, following temperatures ranging between 12 and 15 degrees. Below the 2,565-metre summit, at the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, the temperature was 11 degrees at 6 am. Rung said light rainfall on the mountain Monday morning produced thick fog, to the delight of Thai and foreign tourists higher up, who could gaze across a sea of the cloud as the sun rose. By early next month the mountain’s other famous natural attraction, frozen morning dew, is expected to appear. Park officials will officially kick off tourism season on Wednesday. Source: Nation