A crayfish breeder in Nakhon Prathom sold his rare-colored ghost crayfish for the staggering price of 1 Million Baht yesterday.

Kanokpoom Siriwat, 28, owner of a breeding farm “Toh Baan Pa,” finally sold “Khun Chang,” a six-month-old crayfish with a cow-like pattern, after the buyer talked him into the sale over three months of negotiations. Apparently, the little guy had become one of his favorite pets.

The buyer is Pratan Liangpanich, a 40-year-old businessman from Nakhon Pathom. Pratan said he had offered Kanokpoom hundreds of thousands of baht for the creature in question, but they finally settled on THB1 million, according to Thai Rath.

Khun Chang is a Procambarus Clarkii Ghost crayfish, a popular breed among fish lovers in Thailand for their beautiful colors and patterns. Many people have tried to buy Khun Chang before Pratan, but Kanokpoom was quite resistant to selling his prize possession.

Kanokpoom also added a female Procambarus Clarkli and 300 babies to the package (Pictures above), which delighted Pratan, who said each baby cray can be sold for THB2,500 each. So, if he sold all of the babies, he could make back THB750,000.

Credit: Bangkok Coconuts