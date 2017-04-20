The Coffee Club Thailand newly renovated store in Naklua

The Coffee Club Brings the vibe of Café culture from Australia to Naklua, Pattaya

Since opening their doors in Brisbane in 1989, THE COFFEE CLUB first entered into Thailand in 2010 with the earliest branches tourist destinations like Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, and Hua hin. And now we have expanded throughout all Bangkok’s hot spots to cater to the need for refined and quality food and coffee of the urban citizens.

But there is more, on April 21st they are now re-opening their newly renovated store here in Naklua, North Pattaya. They are located in a perfect location, right next to on Naklua Road, in between Soi 29 and Soi 27.

It’s not just about the coffee either, they pride themselves on being an all round cafe style hangout, with alcoholic refreshments, and an exquisite food menu.

THE COFFEE CLUB brings world-renowned hip café culture flair from Australia with various comfort gourmet to be enjoyed all day. We share the same mission and philosophy with all THE COFFEE CLUB around the world, which his to deliver Good Food, Great Service and Excellent Coffee; a welcoming relaxed meeting place enriching contemporary lifestyles; and, the answer to “Where will I meet you?”

Pattaya has long been searching for a “go to” type of place. A place to meet up, whether it be a work meeting or a general chit-chat, without the hassle of standard bars and restaurants.

So don’t miss the newly renovated of Naklua store tomorrow, they have free coffee all day for anyone purchasing food, desserts, or any other type of drink.

But the freebies don’t stop there, they also have a free daily coffee card for the first 50 customers to enter the store tomorrow, so don’t be late!

Hope to see you all there

THE COFFEE CLUB-North Pattaya (Soi Naklua 27)

Open daily: 6.30 AM-10 PM.

Call: 09-2248-6900

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecoffeeclubthailand/

Website: www.coffeeclub.com.au/thailand/