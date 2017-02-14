Caught in the Act

By Danny Boy -
32
13387

Englishman caught with his pants down in short time room

An older English gentleman found himself a little red faced at a well known Pattaya agogo when police burst through the doors and caught him midway through his “private time”.

The police were kind enough to knock on the door of the short time room, but after no answer, they took matters into their own hands.

“Nai Ampher” Naris Niramaiwong, who was in charge of the team, summoned the maid who was on duty at the time to open the door from the outside.

It came as no surprise to the police when they entered the room and found exactly what they were looking for. A 62 year old man, who is yet to be named, and a younger Thai lady who had been bar fined from Windmill agogo downstairs. Both were naked, and were mid way through, well, you know what.

They were both told to get dressed and were interviewed downstairs to determine what was happening.

The district chief was out with his raiding party who had split up all over Walking Street, South Pattaya in what Manager online said was a “crime suppression drive for Valentine’s Day”.

The main purpose of the drive was to give tourists a “warm feeling” and to assure them of their safety.

The older gentleman and his girlfriend for the night were not the only evidence the police found in Windmill. Check out the sign below which was placed by the toilets. It reads:

“Please close the door gently as guests get startled causing a loss of erectile function …na kha! And if you are using your phones please do so away from the short time rooms”.

A picture was taken of this further evidence before the manageress, Malin Kaewwichian, was arrested and charged with running a sex business on the premises without a license, which as we all know too well, is a big NO-NO in Thailand.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    My favorite go-go bar too i’m actually going there tonight and to think that could have been me . Don’t Bang the dunny door . Lol

    • amazingthailand

      you will be very happy its full of lovely ricefarmersdaughters

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        How would some old grumpy angry cheap charlie pommy like would know the windmill is way to far out off your reach and budget .

        • Ken

          Stop trying to suck up to the Aussies, you’re beginning to reek of desperation.

        • Darius

          Pattaya the poor mans Benidorm

          • Ken

            Benidorm is the poor man’s Pattaya.

        • amazingthailand

          I save for it its my disneyland and they love my old but experienctred mickey mou they call him tirak chaa

  • charliecheap

    Hope the old boy shot his load, before being turfed out… that gogo is full of old pervert grandads like him..

    • Robert Bruijne

      how you know?

      • charliecheap

        Because I’ve been in there.. walked in walked out..

    • Ken Anderson

      As the girl usually gets her ‘tip’ upon completion of the deed, maybe he got away without paying?

  • John

    Didn’t pay enough tea money

  • Ken Anderson

    ”The main purpose of the drive was to give tourists a “warm feeling” and to assure them of their safety.’

    The new regime certainly seem to know all the best ways to encourage tourists to visit Pattaya, clamping down on such outrageous behaviour. Who would believe such things went on in Pattaya? And in the Windmill of all places!!!
    The only thing that confuses me is. How would some old duffer having a ST with a girl in the back room of a bar make tourists feel unsafe? Personally I would have thought the best way to encourage that ”warm feeling”, would be to actively encourage the bar girls to take good care of their customers?
    Didn’t this bar have some problem with the authorities and be subject to a closure order a year or two back?

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Well said! Why in the hell would anyone wanna go to the Windmill Go-go bar and wanna feel all warm and safe might as well sit there and perv on the broads singing a chorus of Kumbia my lord . Geeze! We there play bad asz .

    • soidog

      Since when did being 62 make an old duffer? I am 62 this year and almost in the prime of life!

      • Ken

        Well they say that 62 is the new 52 so keep on living the dream for many years to come 🙂

  • Pingback: 62 Year Old English Man Caught With His Trousers Down in Short Time Hotel - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • Robins

    That’s really brilliant of Pattaya-One to print this embarrassing picture of the elderly gentlemen when most of your readers are men here for the same reason he is, and there is no evidence anyone suspected the girl was under-aged.
    This story should have been printed as a warning to your readers that the Military is engaging in this type of disgusting behavior and the picture of the man omitted.

    • Ken Anderson

      I doubt for one minute that anything underage could even be considered.
      Last time I went in the Windmill, I have to say the show was quite entertaining and the girls good fun, but most of them looked older than I am!!

      • Robins

        You’re right, and I mentioned it only because a reasonable suspicion the girl might be underage is the only legitimate reason for what the police and military did, and there appears to have been absolutely no suspicion.

    • Darius

      Why do people go to this Pattaya place it seems to be full of crime and by all accounts the beach is a mess bangers and mash seems to be on more menus than Thai food i travel to Koh Chang and Koh Samet truly beautiful places Pattaya no thanks

  • LondonChris

    Seriously! There are ladyboys ripping the *ss off tourists every single night on beach road and the Thai authorities think that a better use of their resources is to go after one randy old man getting his jollies, this is supposed to give tourists a ‘warm feeling’ how?
    As has been said this is about protection oops I mean tea money not being paid..

  • amazingthailand

    i would like pon to investigate some more important issues
    1 did the gentleman got the barfine back
    2 did the ricefarmersdaughter got her salary
    3 did our tommie got an happy ending
    4 why did the owner forget the tea money
    5 according to the wings on the uniform i think the airforce was send on this important case

    • Ken Anderson

      The Air Force was possibly a good strategic choice.
      How many times do we hear of farrang’s in trouble, joining the Pattaya flying club?
      If such raids are going to become commonplace, they should make it a legal requirement that no short time room can have a window, or a balcony.

  • Ok now

    hmmm if they are doing this they could walk in just about any massage place in Thailand and get the same result ???………….plenty of bars also have “rooms for rent” ???………..the army should really be more worried about the real crime that goes on not worry about innocent stuff like this……..the real crime is why a lot of people are choosing to go stay in other countries.

  • amazingthailand

    what always amazes me in los are the serious and severe looks of those officials. maybe they have Something to hide. indeed when you look a little bit closer to the pant of the one in camouflage dress you understand what he is trying to camouflage. haaaaaa

  • JimK

    Windmill is the best in Pattaya!

  • he should have paid the extra and taken her to his hotel room

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I’d expect gold trimming for the price they charge for short time hump room litte lone a cheap motel room

  • taff

    Police entered the room and found exactly what they were looking for a 82 year old man,– ‘so your o.k. if your are not 82’,– and a girl both naked, mid way through you know what– strip poker, what a bunch of spoil sports.

  • Mike Murphy

    “they took matters into their own hands” don’t they charge extra for that service ?

  • Tony Akhurst

    Spoilsports.