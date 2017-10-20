Car exports for September increased 7.19 percent

Exports of fully-assembled cars for the month of September increased 7.19 percent to 120,000 units compared to the same period last year, representing the highest increase in 24 months, said Sorapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the automotive industry of the Federation of Thai Industries, on Thursday (Oct 19).

He noted that exports of pickup trucks to all markets have increased, especially the Middle East and he estimated that, for the whole year this year, total car exports would be increased to 850,000 units compared to 830,000 units last year.

Domestic car sale for the month of September increased 21.9 percent to 77,500 units compared to the same period last year, representing the continuing increase for nine months in a row, thanks to higher prices of agricultural produce, especially para rubber, and tourism expansion, investment expansion of the private sector and disbursement of government budgets.

He disclosed that truck production for the month of September totaled 112,000 units, representing an increase of 19.54 percent compared to the same period last year.

Truck production for the first nine months of the year totaled 865,000 units, an increase of 0.83 percent from the same period last year. This is an indication of steady economic recovery, said Mr. Sorapong. Source: Thai PBS