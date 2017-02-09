Brit is the first arrested in Tony Kenway murder case

Thai police have arrested a Brit who is thought to be behind the murder of Tony Kenway in Pattaya in January.

The alleged killer, twenty-eight year old South African, Abel Caldeira Bonito and his British accomplice Miles Dicken Turner, who is suspected of being the getaway driver on the motorbike are still on the run and thought to be hiding out in Cambodia. Arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

The indecent took place outside a sports club on the outskirts of Pattaya last month, and it is beleived that the two suspects made their escape the same day to neighboring Cambodia.

However, in a slight twist to the investigation, Thai Rath has reported that Jirawut Tanthasri of Nong Preu police went to Cambodia where a UK national, initially named as Toby James (name transliterated from Thai), who is about forty-five years old has been taken into custody.



He is currently being transferred into Thailand where he will be questioned by local police.

Police sources revealed he is a former friend and business associate of the assassinated man but they had recently argued and even ‘had a fist fight,’ according to witnesses.



Thai cops believe Toby James ordered the killing of Tony Kenway.

More to Come…

Credit: Thai Rath/Asia Jack