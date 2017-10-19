7-eleven cuties go viral on Facebook

A Facebook page that has been for cute 7-eleven girls to post pics has gone viral across Thailand, attracting 100,000’s of views and comments.

From a Facebook page compiling the hottest people on the BTS to snaps of their most handsome foreign teachers, Thai netizens can always be counted on to find good-looking people — no matter where they are — and now, 7-Eleven’s employees are finally getting their 15 minutes of fame.

An article titled “30 branches: Ranking the most beautiful 7-Eleven employees of 2017, along with their locations” (yes, we’re a bit disturbed by the “locations” part of it, too) is creating a buzz on social media, drawing nearly a thousand shares since it was published on Monday.

The piece basically compiled a bunch of viral snaps of 7-Eleven employees that made their way onto the Facebook page “7-Eleven Cute Girls” over the past year.

Yes, there’s really a page called 7-Eleven Cute Girls.

Although netizens seem to agree that the girls look pretty cute — and we’re not disagreeing — most people who have left comments are quick to point out they’ll take someone who can ring them up quickly and help them heat up a toastie over a hottie any day.

Source: Coconuts

  • private pile

    Great atleast we know what 7 eleven to go and get flirt on … and our soi dog sausages and our not so cheese toasties

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    The Poms will there for the great range of cheap Charlie 7-11 cold beers and culinary delights and outside plastic chair seating and bar fining the 7-11 girls .

  • Homebrew

    If 7-11 had a short time room, one could truly do all their shopping in one store.

  • Tony Akhurst

    PATHETIC.