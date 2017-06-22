“Dark skinned gang” paid 100 Thai women 5,000 baht each on Facebook to marry for long term visas

Thai immigration in Bangkok have entrapped a gang of Nigerians and Afghans who were paying Thai women to marry men so they could get long term visas for Thailand.

They advertised for Thai women on Facebook and Craigslist and offered to pay just 5,000 baht a time to register marriages.

Officials became suspicious and planned a sting when the gang – seven Nigerians and two Afghans – registered 100 people as single. Undercover police replied to the ad in a bid to gather more information.

After investigating the matter over a couple of days they found that the gang had arranged marriages for 100 people through Facebook.

Immigration chief Nathathorn Phrosunthorn was at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana, Bangkok, yesterday when the gang were all arrested. All nine members of the gang were questioned individually over their involvement in the operation.

Daily News called them a “nasty black skinned gang” in their headline.

Source: Thai Visa

