5 overstaying visa arrested in Chantaburi
Police in the eastern province of Chanthaburi on Thursday rounded up four Indian nationals and a Vietnamese national for allegedly overstaying their visas. The alleged illegal immigrants were arrested during separate raids at resorts and a hotel in Muang district.
The raids were in response to the government’s order to crack down on illegal immigrants as their presence is considered a national security threat.
The crackdown is also aimed at stopping human trafficking as well as illegal workers in the fisheries industry.
Source: Nation