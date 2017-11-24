5 overstaying visa arrested in Chantaburi

By Online Admin -
5
942

5 overstaying visa arrested in Chantaburi

Police in the eastern province of Chanthaburi on Thursday rounded up four Indian nationals and a Vietnamese national for allegedly overstaying their visas. The alleged illegal immigrants were arrested during separate raids at resorts and a hotel in Muang district.

The alleged illegal immigrants were arrested during separate raids at resorts and a hotel in Muang district.

The raids were in response to the government’s order to crack down on illegal immigrants as their presence is considered a national security threat.

The crackdown is also aimed at stopping human trafficking as well as illegal workers in the fisheries industry.

Source: Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Man in the picture does not appear to be Indian or Vietnamese so what gives? Either way they won’t be missed and we don’t need them here contaminating this wasteland anymore than it already is.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      They already have enough of you useless unruly bar brawling meat head drunkard pedo Poms wasting valuable recourses on overstay English visa tourists .

      • Charles Butt IsQueer

        Don’t be an idiot. Even Thailand knows its Black Friday today.

  • Ken Anderson

    Four Indian and a Vietnamese!! Why no mention about the plethora of chocolate men? I wonder what they are doing in this area of wasteland? I would say for sure it must be some criminal activity, most likely drugs.

  • jack

    They should not have attempted to cook curry in their hotel room. The stench made it easy for the immigration officials and keystones to track them down.