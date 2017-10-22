1 dead after hit and run on Sukhumvit Road Pattaya

A Thai female has lost her life after being hit by a car on the main Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya in the early hours of Saturday October 21st.

At around 4:00am on October 21st, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatality on the main Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

1 of 3

Arriving at the scene, police found the body of a Thai female, with multiple injuries including broken bones and nasty head injuries. The body was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identification documents were found and judging by what the victim, estimated to be aged around 45, was wearing, police believe that she was homeless.

The body was found next to the central reservation of the roads and police believe the victim had been scavenging for things in the area and was possibly crossing the road when the vehicle hit her.

Unfortunately for police, the vehicle was no where to be seen. All that was left were a few broken bumper parts, which police collected and took away as evidence.

The also noted and took pictures of visible tyre marks on the road, which were obvious signs that the vehicle had attempted to brake, but just not in time in order to avoid collision with the victim.

Police suspect that the driver may have been under the influence, which explains why he or she was not around to be questioned.

Police will be looking into CCTV images from the area in a bid to track down and question the driver over the incident.

The victim’s body was taken away to a local hospital where police are now waiting for any friends or relative to come forward and identify the victim.