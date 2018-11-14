Youngest Lotto Winner: Dating in the Tinder era is never an easy thing. There are expectations to be met, unrealistic ideals to fulfil, and feelings to be hurt.

Sometimes I wonder if it would be better to just treat it like a business deal. You know – exchanging twenty years of companionship for a certain amount of money and allowing us both to live adequately ever after.

Who says romance is dead?

Clearly EuroMillions winner Jane Park got the memo, as she’s currently offering a whopping £60,000 per year to the man who is willing to date her.



Credit: PA

But it’s not what it seems.

The 23-year-old – who first hit the headlines back in 2012 as Britain’s youngest lottery millionaire – is launching a website where men can apply to be her boyfriend for the very generous annual allowance so that they can afford to take her out for food and drinks.

The whole thing is set to be the centre of an upcoming documentary (it figures) which is set to air next year.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source revealed that Jane’s decision to arrange this rather unconventional set-up comes following a string of failed relationships.

Back in 2016, she split with X Factor finalist Sam Callahan following reports of him cheating. And her relationship with footballer Jordan Piggott ended in heartbreak too.

The source said: “Jane is amazing and has so much to give but she has found herself alone again as since she won, she’s had terrible luck.

“She’s never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance. So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open.

“Jane has a tendency to be insecure sometimes and worries about people’s motives. She is willing to pay the right price for someone loyal.”

Well, the best way to find a loyal partner is surely to bribe them. You’re onto a winner there, Jane. Here’s hoping she finds the right suitor.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale…

Either way, Jane has come a long way since her £8-an-hour admin temp job and two-bed Edinburgh council flat she shared with her mum before her win.

Although she’s not always made the headlines for the best reasons, hopefully her next venture will see her finding the partner she’s looking for and finally dispel the myth that money can’t buy you love