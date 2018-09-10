Yorkshire Pudding: It’s Sunday, which means the morning after Saturday night, which means you’re either tucking in to that hangover fry-up or you’re already thinking about what to do about your Sunday roast.

But what if we said you could merge these two English staples to make the most ultimate hangover food hybrid there ever was? Well, for those living in and around Manchester, this dream is now a reality as a cafe in the city has started serving English breakfasts inside a giant Yorkshire pudding. Say what?

You can find the full English Yorkshire pudding at Porky Pig on Cooper Street – a diner that specialises in carvery meats, sandwiches, fry-ups and now this munchies monstrosity.

Their latest creation from the team features beans, mushrooms, bacon, grilled tomato, sausage, a fried egg and a hash brown, all served inside a giant Yorkshire pudding.

To top it all off, the whole thing will only set you back £5.50.

With so many wondrous creations, we didn’t think the Porky Pig could top itself. Not only did is it the establishment behind the infamous yorkshire pudding wrap that had people queuing up around the corner last Christmas, but it’s also behind the breakfast wrap – a beast of a tortilla filled with bacon, sausage, egg, a hash brown and cheese, all for the low price of £4.

But with the full English Yorkshire pudding, it looks like the cafe has outdone itself yet again by combining two of our favourite comfort foods in one incredible serving. And already the creation has gone down a treat. Owner Eddie Osman – who introduced the dish to the cafe’s menu only yesterday – told the Manchester Evening News: “The response has been mental. I don’t want to see another sausage ever again.”

Sounds like we have yet another Yorkshire Pudding-themed success on our hands.

So if you’re in Manchester or you’re willing to drive miles to get your chops around one of these, be sure to nab yourself the full English Yorkshire pudding and enjoy the two best Sunday meals in one.