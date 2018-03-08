YES ITS FREE

More Exposure For All Your Ads!

We have some exciting news to share with all our valued users. Farangmart has teamed up with Pattaya One Media Group meaning more and more exposure for all your ads and business directory listings. This has already given a great boost to the sites traffic, meaning your ads will have an even better chance of success as your ads will now reach even more people.

Pattaya One’s regular viewers of their varied news services will now be more aware and have a seamless connect to easily list items for sale, including property, cars, boats and household.