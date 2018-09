Acting on a tip-off, Pa Diew police and the Pa Diew district chief checked the Pracha Samakkhi Temple in Moo 1 village in Tambon Chiang Peng on Wednesday afternoon.

The authorities found the abbot, Phrakru Kittisarn Sophon, and another monk, Phra Uthai, apparently high on drugs.

They tested positive for drug use and were defrocked and arrested.