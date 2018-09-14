Yala policeman accused of mistakenly shooting dead innocent Muslim man

Muang Yala police were told of the shooting incident and sent officers to the scene where they found the body of Ahama Mong-sa-a, 33, a resident of Yala’s Raman district.

Station commander, Pol Col Prawit Chorseng, said the man had apparently been shot by an officer in the narcotics suppression team from Yala provincial head office.

Prawit said the team had been pursuing a group of youngsters when the shooting happened.

Angry witnesses told Muang police that Ahama happened to walk out of a noodles restaurant when the drug suppression officers arrived.

The drug team tried to arrest him but he became frightened and tried to run away, whereupon a policeman fired one fatal shot. The officer was immediately rushed away from the scene, witnesses said.

Prawit said police would investigate the incident thoroughly and promised justice for both sides.

He declined to give the name of the policeman in question.