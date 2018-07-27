Xiaomi announces Android One smartphones

Xiaomi’s Mi A1, launched in September last year, was the first device to run on the evolved Android One programme. Now the Mi A2 has a 12MP + 20MP rear AI dual camera and a 20MP front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 660 SoC with the powerful Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE). The slightly smaller Mi A2 Lite has a 12MP + 5MP rear AI dual camera and a 4,000mAh large battery.

Xiaomi Vice President Wang Xiang said: “The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are two devices that will take our win-win partnership with Google to new heights, following the success of Mi A1 last year. With an amazing user experience that exceeds people’s expectations, offered at an honest price, our Android One series has now developed an excellent reputation and allowed us to win over the hearts of many more users in our global expansion journey.”