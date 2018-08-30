Wounded foreigner helped, taken to hospital after being injured in fight

The tourist was identified as Vadim Vinograndov, who carries a British passport.

A Pattaya City police volunteer said he was patrolling the Thap Phraya road in the Khao Phra Tamnak area when he spotted the injured tourist walking down the street with a blood-soaked shirt and with multiple head injuries.

The tourist waved at him to ask for help so he stopped to check, called police and coordinated with a team of rescuers to send him to Pattaya Hospital.

The volunteer said the tourist, who appeared drunk, said he had been in a brawl with another foreign tourist and fled to seek help after he was injured.