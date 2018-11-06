World’s youngest Drone Racing Champion, is 11-year-old Thai girl

World’s youngest Drone Racing Champion

An 11-year-old Thai girl, Wanraya Wannapong, became the world’s youngest drone racing champion.

Wanraya won the women’s final at a world competition in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday.

The Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand on Monday congratulated the girl through its Facebook page.

Representing Thailand, Wanraya competed in the FAI World Drone Racing Championships.

The major event certified by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI), the world’s governing body for air sports.

It was held in Shenzhen, China, from Nov 1-4. Racers wore virtual reality headsets while steering their drones through gates, obstacles and along multi-level racing tracks.

During the races, lights changed colours to indicate the speeds of the racing drones.

The event brought together drone racers from around the world at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre.