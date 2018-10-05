World Vision recognizes child-protection campaigns

The World Vision Foundation of Thailand is pulling out of Pattaya, but has left behind scores of communities and private organizations working to protect children.

Foundation President Sarawuth Rachasrimuang presided over a Sept. 26 awards ceremony where Pattaya neighborhoods and charities were recognized for their aggressive efforts to protect kids from exploitation and drugs.

Plaques were presented to the Khopai, Chumsai and Marbpradu communities, along with the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, Ban Kru Ja Foundation, Ban Jingjai Foundation, and Fountain of Life Center.

The event, which marks the closing of World Vision’s Pattaya office, also featured booths where locally made products were sold.