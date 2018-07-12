Workers injured in stampede at Korat chicken processing factory

Police said the fire started at 10.25am at the Vanguard Foods Thailand factory in the Suranaree Industrial Estate in Tambon Nong Bua Sala of Muang district.

The factory processes chicken, making grilled, fried and frozen chicken products for export.

Police said some 20 workers were operating grilling machines when the blaze broke out, prompting them to run. Several fell and were injured as other panicked workers ran over them.

About 20 fire engines quickly brought the blaze under control.