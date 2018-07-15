“Before you transfer any money to anyone, please call 1155 to check,” Technology Crime Suppression Division’s deputy director Pol MajGeneral Surachate Hakparn advised on Sunday.

According to him, Nzeribe Daniel Nwaungwo – a Nigerian who entered Thailand illegally – portrayed himself as a goodlooking American on Facebook and developed an online romantic relationships with women he met there before convincing them to transfer money to him.

“To one victim, he said he was a US soldier. To the other victim, he said he was a businessman. They are all lies,” Surachate said.

He said police had already arrested Nwaungwo after tracing him to Chiang Rai province.