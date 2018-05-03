Two women in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district appealed for public help on Monday after their house, which is used as a shelter for stray dogs and cats, was damaged by a large tree uprooted by a storm.

Auntie Lek, 56, and Auntie Taew, 54, told reporters that their house in Ban Khao Tabaek village in Tambon Nong Kham had been damaged by a large tree during a storm last Wednesday.

Since they have to shoulder the cost of caring for some 100 stray dogs and cats, they cannot afford to fix their fence and roof, they said.

Fortunately, none of the animals at the shelter was killed or harmed by the uprooted tree, they added.

The women said they needed public support to repair the fence and roof so that the animals could stay there safely. Nation