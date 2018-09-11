Woman’s body found in Gulf of Thailand after Surat Thani bridge jump

The body of Supaporn Sriphum, 25, was found floating on the Gulf of Thailand about 10 kilometres from the Sri Surat Bridge at 6.20pm on Monday.

She was seen jumping off the bridge, which is a key tourism landmark of Muang district, on Saturday evening after standing there for about three hours.

After fishermen alerted them to the body, rescuers and marine police sent a boat to retrieve it before sending it for a post-mortem at Surat Thani hospital.