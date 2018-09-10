Incredible Transformation: No doubt there are still some people trying to dissuade youngsters from getting tattoos by asking, ‘What about when you’re 70?’

For some people, these questions barely raise a flicker of concern – like this body piercer who has shared pictures of her transformation. It cost her AUD $10,000 (£5,689/USD $7,654) and includes more than 50 tattoos, a tongue split and blue inked eyeballs.

At 16, Amber Luke developed an addiction to tattoos – and now the 23-year-old looks unrecognisable following seven years of body art.

Amber, from the Central Coast in New South Wales, Australia, has splashed out on the transfomation – even undergoing extreme body modification where she got her tongue split. And we bet that wasn’t pleasant and pain-free.



Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the woman – dubbed ‘Blue Eyes White Dragon’ – said she has ‘no regrets whatsoever’.

As she explained: “I got the name ‘Blue Eyed White Dragon’ from my friends, they call me that because I resemble a dragon with my eyes and tongue.”



Credit: Instagram/amber__luke

Reflecting on old pictures of herself, Amber said: “I see myself as very plain looking when looking at before and after photos, I absolutely hated the way I used to look. I was boring.”

With more than 21,000 followers on Instagram, she said she was inspired to get her first tattoo when she was a teen.



Credit: Instagram/amber__luke

“As soon as I turned 16, I was inspired by those around me to get tattooed. I craved to know what the feeling was like,” Amber recalled.

She continued: “I developed an addiction at 16 years of age. By the time I hit 18, I already had three tattoos. And when I turned 18, I decided to get my first big piece.

“Now, I have over 50 tattoos, I haven’t been able to count all of them.” Can’t say we’re all that surprised.



Credit: Instagram/amber__luke

Amber also risked going permanently blind after getting her eyeballs tattooed with blue ink.

She said: “The procedure for getting my eyes done was only 40 minutes.

“It was very intense and very painful. My eyes got held open while a syringe was injected into my eye four times per eye. I was blind for three weeks.”

And turning to the split tongue she said: “My tongue split was very uncomfortable as well, I wasn’t able to speak or eat for a week afterwards.”

If that’s not dedication, well, we don’t know what is.