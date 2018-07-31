The Prachachuen police station was alerted to the accident at 11.40pm and sent police officers and Potektueng Foundation rescue workers to the scene, which was about 50 metres from Wat Samian Naree.

The victim was identified as Patcharee Klamkrua, 36. She was hit by a Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train.

Her brother-in-law, Boon Phuengdee, 37, told police that Patcharee had been receiving treatment at Srithanya Hospital for two years.

Boon said Patcharee had recently moved back to live at home following quarrels with her husband.

She had run out of the house, apparently due to her mental condition, late on Monday night and relatives searched for her until they learned that she had been killed by the train.