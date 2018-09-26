Woman hits boyfriend with car after learning he has HIV

Woman Hits Boyfriend

DRAMATIC footage shows a woman slamming into her boyfriend with her car after discovering he has HIV. Warning: Graphic content

AN ARIZONA woman slammed her car into her boyfriend after finding out he was HIV-positive, according to a report.

Startling surveillance video shows Misty Lee Wilke’s boyfriend riding on a bicycle when a red Ford Mustang comes out of nowhere and hits him, sending him over the top of the car and to the ground.

Wilke, 44, told cops she “recently become involved in a sexual relationship” with the man, and that the two argued after she learned of his HIV status, according to The Smoking Gun.

“He was laughing at her and Misty admitted to pushing the victim,” according to a probable cause statement, obtained by the site Wednesday.

A source told local station 12 News that the assault happened shortly after the man told her his HIV status.

The unidentified man was left with head trauma and a fractured vertebra after the April 29 incident, according to The Smoking Gun.

Wilke was hit with a slew of charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene.

She is pleading not guilty.