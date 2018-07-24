Woman drowns in escape attempt from Pathum Thani reception house

The Thanya Buri police station was informed of the death at 2.30am Tuesday after rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation located and pulled the body of Napawan Jaiharn, 32, from the bottom of a ditch beside a wall of the reception house.

Napawan’s two friends told police that they climbed over the wall to try to escape from the reception house run by the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, only to find the ditch filled with water hyacinths.

After the two friends saw Napawan drown while trying to cross the ditch, they climbed back up the wall to alert officials of the reception house, who called the foundation to help search for the woman.

The body was sent for a post-mortem at Thammasat University Hospital.