Police said the fatal accident happened at 8.45am on the Chalong Rat expressway near the exit of Sukhumvit Soi 50.

Thanyapat Wiphanpong was killed instantly.

Police did not identify the driver of the Toyota Fortuner that hit the rear of Thanyapat’s Kia..

Police said Thanyapat’s car broke down and she went to use the emergency telephone booth at the spot to call for help.

The accident happened shortly after a highway policeman arrived at the scene and parked his motorcycle in front of her car.

At that moment, the speeding SUV hit the rear of the Kia, sending it crashing into both Thanyapat and the police motorcycle. The domino effect of the impact pushed Thanyapat off the elevated highway to the road below.

The Fortuner driver was arrested.