Woman arrested at Sa Kaew border with ketamine

Satawaree Sudjai, 25, was arrested at the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint at 9am when she was coming back from the Cambodian border town of Poipet.

Officials said they searched her because she appeared to be a drug abuser.

The drug was found in a plastic bag hidden in her plastic ATM cardholder.

The woman admitted that she had crossed the border to attend a friend’s birthday party at a casino, but she bought the drug in Bangkok for her own use. She said she used some and kept the rest, but forgot to put it away before she crossed the border to Cambodia. Nation