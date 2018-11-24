Woman arrested after four Thai job seekers held by gang in Japan

Chonthicha Niyomsri, 33, was arrested at her house in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district under a court warrant issued on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said at a press conference on Friday

Surachate said the court’s warrant was sought after a brother of one of four victims sought help from the bureau through its hotline number on October 10.

The brother, Anusorn Inthasote, told police that Tong Klinsang and three other men were being detained by a gang in Japan after they paid Bt80,000 each to Chonthicha, who promised them a job in Japan.

Surachate said Thai police managed to seek help from their Japanese counterparts to free the four Thai men at 3am on October 11. The four returned to Thailand on October 13.