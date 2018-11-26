Winter Festival: The Bureau of the Royal Household says the upcoming Love and Warmth by Winter’s End festival will open to the public on December 9.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has given royal permission to hold the festival and also to stage a nationwide cycling event to encourage Thais to lead a healthy lifestyle and to promote family bonds.

The festival will be held in front of Dusit Palace and Sanam Sua Pa until January 19 next year. His Majesty the King will preside over the opening ceremony 9 of the festival on December before leading a group of cyclists on a 39 km-cycling route from Dusit Palace to Lud Pho Park in Samut Prakarn province, passing several royal projects and crossing major rivers. Everyone is welcome to join the activity.