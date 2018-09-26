Rapping, acting, producing – Will Smith is a man who wears many hats.

Politics though would be a whole new ball game for the Fresh Prince. Yet, the star seems as though he might be up for the challenge, suggesting he could run for president no less.

Speaking to a reporter alongside comedian Dave Chappelle, Smith is asked whether he would run for president.

“You’d vote for me if I ran?” he asked.

“I would,” the reporter replied.

Credit: PA

“Aight. I’ma consider it. I’ma take that under advisement,” said Smith.

Chappelle immediately threw his support behind a prospective bid.

He said: “And I’ll be the vice president, that way nothing bad will happen to Will.”

If he was successful, Smith would be expected to pull up to the White House about seven or eight, before yelling to the cabbie: “Yo home, smell ya later.”

The 49-year-old wouldn’t be the first big showbiz name to make the switch to politics. The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Dirty Harry (Clint Eastwood) also formerly held the position of mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. Most recently, rapper Kanye West confirmed his interest in running for the presidency in 2024.

Smith shared a video of his exchange with the reporter on Instagram, asking his followers: “Who should be in our cabinet?”

The video then ends with the message, ‘Smith Chappelle 2020’.

Judging by the responses from some of his 22 million plus followers, it seems if he did run he would have plenty of support.

One person commented: “I’m already making my t-shirt. Please Run!”

Another said: “I believe 99 percent of the country would vote you in to be our president.”

Another added: “Reagan did it. You Can Too! That would be so dope for our country.”

As for his team, suggestions included Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

This is not the first time Smith has indicated that he may be interested in pulling up a chair in the Oval Office. Speaking to CBS in 2015, Smith said Donald Trump’s words may ‘force’ him into politics.

Credit: PA

He said: “If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena.

“I mean, I gotta be the president… What else would I run for?

“The best things that have ever happened, ever, were unrealistic before they happened. So for me, I think being the biggest movie star in the world as a goal actually was too small.”

The question is, was Big Willy just freestylin’, or could the man in black really be coming for the White House?