The incident prompted Tambon Nong Wang mayor Somwang Tonram to warn residents to stay clear of forests at night time when elephants are hunting for food.

Ket Kaewpaitoon and her husband were checking their crop west of the Lam Nag Rong Dam, adjacent to the Dong Yai conserved forest.

They were about to board a motorcycle to head home at 3.30am when the elephant suddenly emerged from the woods and charged them.

The husband said he’d just started the engine and his wife was running towards him, but she tripped and fell. The elephant stomped on her and gored her with a tusk.

He sped off to summon help, but the group that returned found Ket dead with injuries to the head and torso.