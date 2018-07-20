Wild elephant found dead in Phetchabun

A wild elephant was found dead and possibly poisoned in the Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun’s Lom Sak district on Wednesday evening.
The Nam Nao National Park was alerted to the dead elephant near the road to Ban Huay Rahong village.
Park officials and a veterinarian found that it was about 10 to 15 years old and weighed about two tonnes. The vet believed it died about three to four days earlier.
A preliminary post-mortem said the elephant was poisoned because its tongue and liver were black. Samples from its stomach and food were sent for lab tests.
The elephant was buried.