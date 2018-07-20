Wild elephant found dead in Phetchabun

The Nam Nao National Park was alerted to the dead elephant near the road to Ban Huay Rahong village.

Park officials and a veterinarian found that it was about 10 to 15 years old and weighed about two tonnes. The vet believed it died about three to four days earlier.

A preliminary post-mortem said the elephant was poisoned because its tongue and liver were black. Samples from its stomach and food were sent for lab tests.

The elephant was buried.