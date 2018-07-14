‘Wild Boars’ likely to be discharged on Thursday

Piyasakol visited the young footballers at the Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital on Saturday morning after their spectacular rescue from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

He said the youths were recovering well and were staying in the hospital to receive the full dose of antibiotics for seven days in accordance with the treatment plan.

Piyasakol said all the youths were in good spirits and though they were in quarantine, their families could visit them with strict hygiene safeguards.

If no infections were detected, the Wild Boars would all be discharged on Thursday, Piyasakol added.

He said there was concern that the youths could be vulnerable to infection from visitors when recovering at home, as they were still weak.

Piyasakol said the Wild Boars may be invited to speak to the media but psychiatrists would like their mental scars to be healed first before reflecting on their 18-day ordeal.