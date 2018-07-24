Wife killed as husband’s runaway truck hits Bangkok estate’s entrance

Pol Captain Phattarapop Chaichana, deputy inspector of Udom Suk police station, said the accident happened at 2am near the eastern ring road in Bangkok’s Prawet district.

He said Phannipha Thanonyai, 23, was killed when the arched entrance of The Grand Bang Na housing estate collapsed onto the front of the truck.

Her husband, Pitipat Akkhara, 22, told police that he was delivering bricks from Saraburi to The Grand Lux housing estate, which was 200 metres away from the scene.

He said he came to the wrong housing estate because their names were similar, and so he parked his truck on the bridge and got out to ask for directions to The Grand Lux from a security officer. His truck ran away down the bridge slope and hit the housing estate entrance.